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Eight students to take plea over deadly Utumishi girls dormitory fire

Detectives have positively identified seven girls involved in the arson attack through forensic analysis of CCTV footage.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
16 students perished in the Thursday, May 28, 2026, tragic fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County, that has shocked the nation

Eight students linked to the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire are set to take plea at the Naivasha Law Courts.

The fire, which broke out on May 28, 2026, at the school in Gilgil, Nakuru County, claimed the lives of 16 students, while seven others remain admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital with burns.

Detectives investigating the incident have positively identified seven students suspected of involvement in the arson attack through forensic analysis of CCTV footage, which has since circulated widely online.

In an update over the weekend, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it had made significant progress in the probe and was pursuing an eighth student who had initially been released.

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“After conducting a thorough, detailed forensic analysis of the CCTV footage recovered from the school, coupled with enhanced review at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory at DCI National Police Service Forensics Laboratory, a positive identification of the students who lit the fire has been realised”, the DCI said in a statement Sunday.

“ Further analysis of the CCTV footage, conducted in collaboration with the teachers, has enabled the investigation team to confirm the identity of seven students who participated in the arson before escaping the scene. Of the eight suspects previously arrested, six have been positively identified and confirmed through the footage”, it added.

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