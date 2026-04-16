Kenyan documentary ‘Searching For Amani’ lands Emmy nomination

A Kenyan-based documentary about a 13-year-old boy searching for the answers to his father’s murder has been nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Social Issue Documentary category.

‘Searching for Amani’ focuses on Simon Ali, a thirteen-year-old aspiring journalist, “as he uncovers the mystery surrounding his father’s murder. Simon’s father was killed in 2019 while working as a nature guide in Laikipia’s largest wildlife conservancy.”

The film is nominated alongside four other documentaries: ‘Born Poor’ (PBS, Frontline), ‘Enigma’ (HBO), ‘Katrina: Come Hell and High Water’ (Netflix) and ‘The Ride Ahead’ (American Documentary).

Announcing the nominees, Documentary Emmys head Christine Chin said they would “inspire audiences worldwide”.

“This year’s documentary nominees represent an extraordinary range of storytelling, from deeply personal narratives to sweeping historical examinations,” she said in a statement. “These films challenge perspectives, elevate underrepresented voices, and demonstrate the power of documentary filmmaking to inform, engage, and inspire audiences worldwide.”

Reacting to the news of the film’s nomination, Director and Impact Producer, Debra Aroko, expressed appreciation: “grateful for everyone who helped bring this story to life!”

“At the heart of this nomination is Simon and his family, their kindness, courage and willingness to let us share their story with the world,” she added in a recent interview. “We hope it finds the audience who needs it the most.”

The 47th annual News and Documentary Emmys are set to be presented in two ceremonies on back-to-back nights in New York: The news winners will be revealed on Wednesday, May 27, and the documentary winners will be revealed on Thursday, May 28.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ website and The Emmys apps.

In the meantime, you can stream the film here.