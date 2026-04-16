EntertainmentFilm

Kenyan documentary ‘Searching For Amani’ lands Emmy nomination

‘Searching for Amani’ focuses on Simon Ali, a thirteen-year-old aspiring journalist, “as he uncovers the mystery surrounding his father’s murder.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

A Kenyan-based documentary about a 13-year-old boy searching for the answers to his father’s murder has been nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Social Issue Documentary category.

‘Searching for Amani’ focuses on Simon Ali, a thirteen-year-old aspiring journalist, “as he uncovers the mystery surrounding his father’s murder. Simon’s father was killed in 2019 while working as a nature guide in Laikipia’s largest wildlife conservancy.”

The film is nominated alongside four other documentaries: ‘Born Poor’ (PBS, Frontline), ‘Enigma’ (HBO), ‘Katrina: Come Hell and High Water’ (Netflix) and ‘The Ride Ahead’ (American Documentary).

Announcing the nominees, Documentary Emmys head Christine Chin said they would “inspire audiences worldwide”.

“This year’s documentary nominees represent an extraordinary range of storytelling, from deeply personal narratives to sweeping historical examinations,” she said in a statement. “These films challenge perspectives, elevate underrepresented voices, and demonstrate the power of documentary filmmaking to inform, engage, and inspire audiences worldwide.”

Reacting to the news of the film’s nomination, Director and Impact Producer, Debra Aroko, expressed appreciation: “grateful for everyone who helped bring this story to life!”

American musician Kelis braves the streets of Nairobi
5 Years Later, Sauti Sol’s ‘Midnight Train’ Is Still a Cultural Anthem
‘Allah is Not Obliged’ screens as animators get creative boost
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris rally

“At the heart of this nomination is Simon and his family, their kindness, courage and willingness to let us share their story with the world,” she added in a recent interview. “We hope it finds the audience who needs it the most.”

The 47th annual News and Documentary Emmys are set to be presented in two ceremonies on back-to-back nights in New York: The news winners will be revealed on Wednesday, May 27, and the documentary winners will be revealed on Thursday, May 28.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ website and The Emmys apps.

In the meantime, you can stream the film here.

Rihanna makes first appearance in court for A$ap Rocky trial
Eric Omondi announces death baby Pyden Mudonga
Daudi Anguka pushes to make Mombasa film production hub
Steph releases new music “Tek Time”
Janet Mbugua’s podcast to focus on the youth as third season premieres
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article China’s Q1 GDP grows 5%, signaling a strong start to the year
- Advertisement -
Latest News
China’s Q1 GDP grows 5%, signaling a strong start to the year
Business International Business
Snap plans to lay off 16% of its staff, counts on AI to boost revenue
Business International Business
Mejja, Mutoriah, Serro, Watendawili to light up Blankets and Wine in June
Entertainment Music
Kalonzo’s message to Pope and why he should intercede for Kenya
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

CelebrityEntertainment

Actress Dame Maggie Smith dead at 89

Entertainment

Culture on display at Chenda Chenda Festival

Entertainment

Full list of winners at the Grammys

Entertainment

Kenyan anime fans flock to cinemas for ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

Show More