Mexico crush Ecuador to end infamous Quinto Partido curse

Mexico finally buried one of football’s most painful national obsessions on Tuesday, defeating Ecuador 2-0 at Mexico City Stadium to claim their first World Cup knockout stage victory in 40 years and banish the infamous Quinto Partido curse that had haunted generations of El Tri supporters.

The phrase Quinto Partido — Spanish for “the fifth game” — has defined Mexican football’s deepest psychological scar since 1986, when El Tri reached the World Cup quarterfinals as co-hosts before falling to West Germany. That quarterfinal was Mexico’s fifth game of the tournament, establishing what became an agonising and seemingly unbreakable ceiling. From 1994 onwards, the curse tightened its grip with cruel consistency. Bulgaria ended Mexico’s dream in 1994. Germany dispatched them in 1998. The United States delivered a stunning upset in 2002. Argentina proved too strong in 2006. Argentina again in 2010. Argentina once more in 2014. Brazil in 2018. Seven consecutive World Cups. Seven identical Round of 16 eliminations. A curse so deeply embedded it became part of Mexican football’s identity.

Tuesday night in Mexico City changed everything. Javier Aguirre’s side delivered a composed and commanding performance after a delayed kick-off caused by a thunderstorm. Julián Quiñones broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, cutting inside brilliantly before powering a shot into the top corner for his third goal of the tournament. Nine minutes later, Raúl Jiménez doubled the advantage, pouncing on an Ecuadorian defensive error before combining neatly with Quiñones and firing clinically into the corner, his 47th international goal.

Ecuador, who had stunningly eliminated Germany in the group stage, struggled to create any meaningful threat throughout. Piero Hincapié’s red card deep into injury time for covering his mouth in a confrontation capped a frustrating evening for the South Americans.

Mexico also became the first CONCACAF nation to eliminate a CONMEBOL side in a World Cup knockout match. El Tri now face England or DR Congo in the Round of 16 at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Sunday. The curse is dead.