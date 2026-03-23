FootballSports

Guinea FA shrugs off ‘walkout’ claims against Morocco in AFCON 1976 AFCON clash

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) has vehemently denied rumours that Moroccan players left the pitch during their pivotal 1976 Africa Cup of Nations  calling them “false” and devoid of any formal basis.

The federation denied rumours that it is attempting to contest the historic match’s result in a clear statement, stating that neither the Confederation of African Football nor the Court of Arbitration for Sport have received any legal action.

“The Guinean Football Federation informs the national and international public that it has not initiated any procedure either with the Court of Arbitration for Sport or with CAF in relation to the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement read, stressing that the reports are “inaccurate and not based on any official foundation.”read teh statement

 

Siaya County braces for influx of guests ahead of KICOSCA  games
American investors explore the potential of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region
Uganda commissions Nakivubo Stadium ahead of Continental Championships
CHAN 2024:Burkina Faso and Mauritania face off in a must win contest
47 Athletes named for combined Africa U18/U20 championship in Nigeria
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kisumu: Four arrested as police recover stolen motorcycles, electronics
Next Article DCI arrests two suspects, recovers 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia
- Advertisement -
Latest News
DCI arrests two suspects, recovers 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia
County News More
Kisumu: Four arrested as police recover stolen motorcycles, electronics
County News
French journalist Romain Molina’s exposé on AFCON 2025 reveals external interference
Football Sports
CAF Champions League semis line-up complete
Football Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Newly constructed 10,000 seater Ithookwe stadium to host today’s Mashujaa Day

Sports

Nairobi Titans defeat Silver Cheetahs as inaugural NPCA women’s cricket league begins

GolfSports

 Mumo Guides Team to Victory at KCB Golf Series in Machakos

AfricaInternational News

Morocco government attends Senegale President inauguration

Show More