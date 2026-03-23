Guinea FA shrugs off ‘walkout’ claims against Morocco in AFCON 1976 AFCON clash

The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) has vehemently denied rumours that Moroccan players left the pitch during their pivotal 1976 Africa Cup of Nations calling them “false” and devoid of any formal basis.

The federation denied rumours that it is attempting to contest the historic match’s result in a clear statement, stating that neither the Confederation of African Football nor the Court of Arbitration for Sport have received any legal action.

“The Guinean Football Federation informs the national and international public that it has not initiated any procedure either with the Court of Arbitration for Sport or with CAF in relation to the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement read, stressing that the reports are “inaccurate and not based on any official foundation.”read teh statement