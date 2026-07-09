Ignore political misinformation, own your home, Hinga tells Kenyans

The Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, has criticised opposition politicians for misrepresenting the government’s Affordable Housing Programme. He urged prospective homeowners to disregard political misinformation and seize the opportunity to acquire homes.

Speaking at the launch of Phase Two of Kisumu’s Non-Motorised Transport Project, alongside Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Hinga asserted that legally purchased affordable housing units are constitutionally protected and cannot be repossessed by a future government.

He described attempts by political leaders to deter Kenyans from buying these units as misleading, suggesting they were politically motivated at the expense of citizens seeking homeownership.

“Some leaders are misleading Kenyans not to buy affordable houses, claiming they will be taken away after a change of government. That is false. The Constitution protects every Kenyan’s right to own property, and homeownership is a constitutional right, not a government favour,” Hinga stated.

The Principal Secretary reiterated that the Affordable Housing Programme is designed to benefit Kenyans across all income brackets. He highlighted that individuals earning less than KSh20,000 are exempt from paying a deposit for identified housing units.

Hinga also disclosed that he is currently defending over 85 court cases, most of which he attributed to opposition against the government’s housing agenda.

“I am defending more than 85 court cases, most of them filed by a sitting senator, not because we have stolen money, but because we are building houses for the poor,” he explained.

He condemned what he termed the double standards of leaders who benefit from taxpayer-funded housing while opposing initiatives aimed at expanding homeownership for low-income Kenyans.

“A senator, who enjoys a mortgage paid for by the people of Kenya at 3% fixed for 20 years, is misleading Kenyans not to buy affordable houses. Are they children of a lesser God? We need to stop this sense of entitlement,” Hinga remarked.

The Housing PS argued that opposition to the programme undermines the constitutional right to adequate housing and risks denying many Kenyans the chance to transition from renting to homeownership.

He further connected the Affordable Housing Programme to the country’s rapid urbanisation, noting that approximately 800,000 young Kenyans enter the job market annually, while a significant proportion of urban residents continue to reside in informal settlements.

According to Hinga, the government remains committed to expanding access to decent and affordable housing as part of broader efforts to enhance living standards, curb the growth of informal settlements, and ensure more Kenyans realise the dream of homeownership.