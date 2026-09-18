Kenya’s 5G subscriptions exceed two million for first time

Kenya has added nearly one million new subscribers on 5G network in twelve months of the year to June as more consumers opt for faster mobile broadband connectivity.

Latest data by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicates that the number of 5G subscribers grew by 69% year-on-year to stand at 2.1 million from 1.2 million recorded over the same period last year while that 2G and 3G continued to fall.

“Mobile data consumption across 4G and 5G networks maintained an upward trend during the period under review while 3G data consumption continued to decline as subscribers increasingly preferred high-speed mobile broadband services,” said CA in the Fourth Quarter Statistics Report.

During the 2025/26 financial year, 2G subscriptions declined by 27% to stand at 9.3 million subscriptions compared to 12.8 million subscriptions registered during the same period last year.

On the other hand, the report shows that 3G subscriptions dropped by 39% to 4.5 million from 7.4 million subscribers reported in 2025.

4G remained the most used network with 48 million subscriptions which have grown from 37 million reported last year as mobile broadband subscriptions accounted for 85.5% of total internet subscription.

According to CA, the Internet remained a key enabler of digital transformation, providing opportunities for economic participation and delivery of public and private sector services.

“During the review period, mobile data continued to dominate the data/internet market, with total subscriptions reaching 64.3 million as of 30th June 2026 representing a year-on-year growth of 9.7% from 58.6 million subscriptions reported in June 2025,” said CA.

The data by CA also shows that 5G continues to lead in the average mobile broadband consumption in Gigabytes per broadband.

On average, 64.4GB was consumed using 5G compared to 15.8GB on 4G and 8.3GB on 3G.

The authority has also attributed the increase in the number of devices connected to mobile networks to expansion of 4G and 5G networks which have enabled connection of 79.7 million mobile devices which are mainly smartphones.