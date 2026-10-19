FootballSports

Kenya’s Junior Starlets face China today in their Group E World Cup opener

The 6 p.m. match will be played at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat as Kenya, under the tutelage of Mildred Cheche, will be aiming for a positive start in their 2nd ever World Cup appearance.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya’s Junior Starlets will get their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign underway this evening as they face China in their Group E opening match.

The 6 p.m. match will be played at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat as Kenya, under the tutelage of Mildred Cheche, will be aiming for a positive start in their 2nd ever World Cup appearance.

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Kenya, who have been in Morocco since last week, will then face a tricky fixture against the USA on the 22nd before winding up their group assignment against Samoa on 25th this month.

USA is scheduled to meet Samoa in the 2nd match on Monday from 9 p.m.

African representatives in the tournament suffered heavy defeats on Sunday as Zambia was humiliated 5-0 by Japan in Group D while Ghana was thrashed 3-0 by Norway.

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