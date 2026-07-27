AthleticsSports

Kenyan sprinters Sapato and Khawel eye podium finish in USA

The two sprinters are among a team of 23 athletes currently in a residential training in preparation for the global championships slated for Eugene,Oregon from 5th to 9th next month.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Youth sensations Judith Sapato and Louis Khawel will be announcing themselves on the global stage in sprints as they represent Kenya next month
in the USA at the 21st World athletics championships.

With a best time of 53.88 the grade 9 student at Chagaik secondary, Sapato begun as a footballer started running in 100m while in
school in 2024 before switching to the 1 lap event.

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The 16-year-old from Kericho county who draws her inspiration from Mercy Oketch who convinced her to run but she has one goal and believe
to run faster than her mentor.

“am proud of the 400m but also want to start training in 800m, my target is to clock a PB of get 51.secs.”stated Sapato

“I met Oketch during the African senior athletics championship trials and she encouraged and convinced me to venture into 400m.”she continued

Sapato is currently working on her finishing kick as she eyes a medal and a best time as she heads to USA.

Louis Khawel-Athlete-100M

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For Louis Khawel he is not only making his debut in 100m in Oregon but wants to leave a mark by clocking the fastest time.

“My training has progressed well and since I healed my injury I have been working on the starts off the blocks about the first 30m.”

The 19-year-old who trains at Utawala sprints club believes he is the new sprinting machine in town after registering good results
during the betika weekend meets.

Khawel who trains alongside his brother and African champion Clinton Aluvi says he looks after the Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana.

Since reporting on camp he has been working on his start from the blocks as he eyes a personal best time of 10.00 seconds from his current time of 10.40 seconds.

“I believe I can, my first target is PB then a medal, currently my P.B is 10.40 but am targeting 10.00 in Oregon.”Khawel said

The two sprinters are among a team of 23 athletes currently in a residential training in preparation for the global championships slated for Eugene,Oregon from 5th to 9th next month.

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