Southampton ask for more time over spying claims

Southampton have requested more time to conduct an internal review after they were charged with spying on Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough.

The English Football League has accused Saints of “observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match” and not acting “with the utmost good faith” to another club.

Middlesbrough claim that a member of the Southampton coaching staff was found watching and recording a training session at their Rockliffe Park base on Thursday – two days before the teams drew 0-0 at Riverside Stadium in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

At no stage have Southampton attempted to deny the allegation.Saints boss Tonda Eckert left Saturday’s post-match news conference early after being asked multiple times, and refusing to answer, if he had sent a performance analyst to a Boro training session.

Normally the south coast club would have 14 days to respond to the charges, but the EFL has asked the independent disciplinary commission for “a hearing at the earliest opportunity”.

The clubs meet at St Mary’s in the second leg on Tuesday with the winners facing Hull City in the final at Wembley on 23 May.