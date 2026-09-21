Kenya, Hoover Institution sign strategic collaboration on AI, technology and foresight

Kenya and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University have agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic foresight.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Joint Declaration on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), providing a framework for collaboration between Kenya and the Hoover Institution.

The collaboration will explore how AI can strengthen strategic foresight and support governments in analysing emerging trends, developing scenarios and anticipating technological, economic and geopolitical changes.

Through the Hoover Institution’s Emerging Markets Working Group, the partnership will seek to connect research, technology and policy expertise with Kenyan institutions.

The initiative will also include work supporting Kenya’s National Economic and Social Council, as the country seeks to strengthen its capacity to anticipate and respond to emerging challenges.

The partnership comes amid rapid technological change, with governments increasingly seeking tools and expertise to look beyond immediate policy cycles and prepare for different possible futures.

The collaboration is expected to focus on strengthening capabilities to identify emerging risks and opportunities and inform long-term policy planning.

The initiative brings together Kenyan institutions and experts from the Hoover Institution, including Dr Jendayi Frazer and Dr Sanjeev Khagram, who have been involved in developing the collaboration.