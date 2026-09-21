TechnologyTechnology

Kenya, Hoover Institution sign strategic collaboration on AI, technology and foresight

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖺𝖻𝗈𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗐𝗂𝗅𝗅 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝗅𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗔𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁, 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗲 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲.

Kenya and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University have agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic foresight.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Joint Declaration on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), providing a framework for collaboration between Kenya and the Hoover Institution.

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The collaboration will explore how AI can strengthen strategic foresight and support governments in analysing emerging trends, developing scenarios and anticipating technological, economic and geopolitical changes.

Through the Hoover Institution’s Emerging Markets Working Group, the partnership will seek to connect research, technology and policy expertise with Kenyan institutions.

The partnership is intended to provide a platform for continued engagement between Kenya and the Hoover Institution on technology, AI, research and long-term strategic planning.

The initiative will also include work supporting Kenya’s National Economic and Social Council, as the country seeks to strengthen its capacity to anticipate and respond to emerging challenges.

The partnership comes amid rapid technological change, with governments increasingly seeking tools and expertise to look beyond immediate policy cycles and prepare for different possible futures.

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The collaboration is expected to focus on strengthening capabilities to identify emerging risks and opportunities and inform long-term policy planning.

The initiative brings together Kenyan institutions and experts from the Hoover Institution, including Dr Jendayi Frazer and Dr Sanjeev Khagram, who have been involved in developing the collaboration.

 

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