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Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa elected to International Court of Justice

Foreign Affairs Ministry acknowledges UN member states and countries whose withdrawals helped conclude the electoral process.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Prof. Phoebe Okowa. Photo/Courtesy

Professor Phoebe Okowa of Kenya has been elected a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a nine-year term, running from 2027 to 2036. The election on Tuesday night marks a significant milestone for Kenya’s representation in international judicial leadership.

Professor Okowa secured 183 votes in the UN General Assembly and 13 votes in the Security Council, fulfilling the requirements for election to the Court.

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She is one of five candidates elected, having obtained an absolute majority of votes in both the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The other four elected judges are Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, François Alabrune of France, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan, and Rena Lee of Singapore.

The UN General Assembly officially confirmed the election of the five candidates during its 35th plenary meeting, convened to elect members of the Court. This confirmation ensures Kenya’s representation in the United Nations’ principal judicial organ for the upcoming term.

In a statement welcoming the election, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the outcome reflects the international community’s confidence in Professor Okowa’s ability to serve the Court during a crucial period.

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The Ministry extended its appreciation to members of both the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the UN Security Council for their support.

Kenya also specifically thanked Sierra Leone, South Korea, and Ecuador for withdrawing their respective candidates after the third round of voting, which helped to prevent a prolonged electoral process.

The Ministry described Professor Okowa’s election as a moment of national pride and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism, international justice, and the rule of law.

The African Union also congratulated Professor Okowa, highlighting her election as an important milestone in maintaining African representation at the ICJ and strengthening the participation of African women in international judicial leadership.

The continental body emphasised that her election underscores the importance of gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity within the international justice system.

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