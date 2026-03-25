Kenya’s top pro golfer Kibugu  awarded Ksh 2 million by Absa Bank

Kenya’s top professional golfer, Njoroge Kibugu, was rewarded Ksh 2 million by Absa Bank Kenya following his stellar performance at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open last month.

Kibugu was the sole Kenyan to make the cut to the final round by delivering a highly competitive performance against a star-studded field of golfers from over 30 countries.

An exceptional performance in round two that ended with an eagle at hole 18 sealed his cut, following in the footsteps of his brother Mutahi Kibugu, who made the cut in 2023.

Kibugu finished the tournament by playing a blemish-free round of 65 on the final day, hitting five birdies and earning a total score of 6 par under overall.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at the Karen Country Club, Absa Bank Kenya’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Mwihaki Wachira, said the bank remains committed to supporting local talent and creating platforms that enable Kenyan athletes to thrive on the global stage.

“Through our continued partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited and other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, we are proud to support the growth of golf in Kenya and across the region. Njoroge’s performance is a testament to the immense potential we have locally, and we are delighted to recognise and support his journey as he competes at the highest level,” she said.

On his part, Kibugu expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that the support will play a significant role in advancing his professional career.

“I would like to thank Absa for this two million cash reward. It will help towards my development on the Sunshine Tour this season, running from April 15th to March 2027. One of my goals is to win one Sunshine Tour event and finish in the top twenty of the Order of Merit, as no Kenyan has won on the Sunshine Tour. I am very excited for that, and there is a lot to look forward to. I cannot wait for the next Magical Kenya Open,” said Kibugu.

Absa Bank Kenya invested KES65 million into the 2026 Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament, marking a 15th consecutive year.

In addition, Kibugu also received a further KES 5 million from the Kenyan government in recognition of his achievement and to support his continued development as promised by President William Ruto.

The 22-year-old now proceeds on tour in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, a ticket he secured through his top spot in the East Africa Swing of the Sunshine Development Tour.