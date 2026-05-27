County NewsNEWS

Civil society groups want proposed religious law dropped

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Civil society organisations and religious stakeholders have called for a review of the proposed Religious Organisations Bill, 2024, arguing that it is unnecessary, and risks undermining constitutional freedoms.

The concerns were raised during a high level meeting convened by Search for Common Ground and its partners, including Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), the Kenya Community Support Centre, and the Kesho Alliance.

The stakeholders said the government should focus on dealing with rogue religious leaders who exploit worshippers, rather than imposing blanket regulations that punish genuine churches.

Participants at the forum cautioned that such provisions could exclude smaller or informal faith groups.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“The majority of the communities and societies within the republic are not aware; they are not well affiliated with it,” said Walid Kassim, executive director of MUHURI.

Bishop Francis Omondi of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Garissa, questioned the necessity of the proposed law, noting that existing legislation such as the Societies Act already provides a framework for regulation.

Burkina Faso welcomes UN Security Council’s adoption of resolution 2797 enshrining autonomy plan
Mudavadi urges universities to embrace agricultural innovation, research
Ethiopia: De-escalate tensions in Amhara, international rights experts urge
Connected Africa Summit: PS Tanui roots for bridging of digital divide

“My thought was that the bill was not necessary because we already have laws that deal with regulating religious organisations. The laws are present, but they are not followed, so we cannot create new laws and expect that to still happen,” said Omondi.

The forum focused on bridging gaps between law and reality, addressing challenges and examining the far-reaching implications of the proposed Religion Regulation Bill.

Pope has ‘peaceful’ night after condition described as ‘critical’
Dorcas Oduor sworn in as AG, joins Judicial Service Commission
Ruto urges global players to bet on Africa and youth
Kenya deploys three-pronged strategy to suppress terror threats
FKE faults Cabinet for approving health bills without consultation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Volleyball: Kenya names CAVB Zone 5 squad ahead of the qualifiers
Next Article Rugby Africa Women’s Cup: Lionesses thump Madagascar 57-0 to stay on course for the title
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rugby Africa Women’s Cup: Lionesses thump Madagascar 57-0 to stay on course for the title
Rugby Sports
Volleyball: Kenya names CAVB Zone 5 squad ahead of the qualifiers
Sports VolleyBall
Battle-hardened Madagascar slam gauntlet ahead of UFAK Karate Championships
Sports
Starlets provisional squad named ahead of Four-Nations tourney
Football Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Woman arrested at JKIA trafficking 1.3Kgs of Cocaine to India

Local News

Government, development partners step up efforts to help flood victims

Local NewsNEWS

Forgive me, Gachagua pleads amid impeachment motion

Local NewsNEWS

Kindiki: Worldcoin is not registered as a legal entity in Kenya

Show More