Civil society groups want proposed religious law dropped

Civil society organisations and religious stakeholders have called for a review of the proposed Religious Organisations Bill, 2024, arguing that it is unnecessary, and risks undermining constitutional freedoms.

The concerns were raised during a high level meeting convened by Search for Common Ground and its partners, including Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), the Kenya Community Support Centre, and the Kesho Alliance.

The stakeholders said the government should focus on dealing with rogue religious leaders who exploit worshippers, rather than imposing blanket regulations that punish genuine churches.

Participants at the forum cautioned that such provisions could exclude smaller or informal faith groups.

“The majority of the communities and societies within the republic are not aware; they are not well affiliated with it,” said Walid Kassim, executive director of MUHURI.

Bishop Francis Omondi of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Garissa, questioned the necessity of the proposed law, noting that existing legislation such as the Societies Act already provides a framework for regulation.

“My thought was that the bill was not necessary because we already have laws that deal with regulating religious organisations. The laws are present, but they are not followed, so we cannot create new laws and expect that to still happen,” said Omondi.

The forum focused on bridging gaps between law and reality, addressing challenges and examining the far-reaching implications of the proposed Religion Regulation Bill.