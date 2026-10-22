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Key summit to bridge skills gap, expand cross-border job opportunities for youth

The summit will also examine workforce development, entrepreneurship, policy coordination and institutional collaboration

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

East African countries are seeking to strengthen regional integration by addressing barriers that limit young people’s access to employment opportunities across borders.

The upcoming East African Employability Summit, scheduled to kick off next month, between Wednesday, November 11th and Thursday 12th at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, will explore ways to bridge the gap between graduates’ skills and industry demands.

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“The East African Community, with a market of approximately 300 million people, presents significant opportunities for young people. However, translating this potential into meaningful employment remains a challenge, with industry players pointing to gaps in career readiness and essential workplace skills,” said Dr. Philip Pande, Director of Corporate Careers Academy.

Pande noted that despite the vast opportunities available across the region, many young people continue to struggle to turn them into meaningful career and business success.

He observed that while many youths possess technical skills and creativity, they often lack essential soft skills, including teamwork, time management and stakeholder collaboration.

The changing world of work has heightened the need for countries and institutions to invest in relevant skills development, connect talent to employment opportunities and establish frameworks for the recognition and mobility of skills across the region.

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The summit will provide a regional platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership building, bringing together stakeholders to explore practical solutions to evolving labour market needs.

Key areas of focus will include youth employability and career readiness, partnerships between industry and educational institutions, skills recognition and mobility, and aligning training programmes with labour market demands.

The summit will also examine workforce development, entrepreneurship, policy coordination and institutional collaboration, while exploring partnerships aimed at expanding employment opportunities and promoting inclusive economic growth across East Africa.

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