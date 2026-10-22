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PS Oluga calls for accountability, fast-tracking of healthcare digitisation

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
PS Oluga

The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has called for stronger accountability, improved coordination and faster implementation of the Healthcare IT Digitisation Programme.

This, he says, will ensure investments in digital health translate into better healthcare services for Kenyans.

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Dr. Oluga made the remarks while chairing the Healthcare IT Digitisation Programme Steering Committee meeting at Afya House, bringing together the Safaricom Consortium, the Digital Health Authority (DHA), the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and other implementing agencies to review progress under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Digital Transformation Programme.

The meeting assessed implementation progress and identified priority areas for strengthening oversight, improving collaboration and ensuring the timely delivery of agreed milestones.

Dr. Oluga outlined four key priority areas to guide the next phase of implementation. These include strengthening accountability among subcontractors to ensure they meet their obligations; improving tracking and visibility of project investments to promote transparency and prudent use of public resources.

Focus will also be on accelerating the rollout of infrastructure, ICT equipment and digital systems, while ensuring their stability and reliability, and ensuring that investments deliver tangible benefits to healthcare facilities, health workers and the public.

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The Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of close collaboration among technical teams, project managers and implementing agencies to sustain progress, strengthen oversight and achieve agreed milestones.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with all partners to maximise the value of public investments and ensure the programme delivers on its objectives.

The Healthcare IT Digitisation Programme is a key enabler of the Government’s Taifa Care agenda, supporting the use of technology to strengthen health service delivery and advance Universal Health Coverage.

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