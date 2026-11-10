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KFCB intensifies drive for child-friendly content on PSV screens

PSV operators have been cautioned against exhibiting inappropriate audiovisual content that may expose children to harmful material.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS) and other stakeholders, has intensified nationwide inspections to ensure Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) fitted with screens display child-friendly content.

With schools closed for the long holidays and the December festivities approaching, the number of children travelling on public transport, either alone or with their families, is expected to increase.

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The State agency mandated to regulate the creation, possession, distribution, broadcasting and exhibition of audiovisual content in the country cautioned PSV operators against exhibiting inappropriate audiovisual content that may expose children to harmful material.

It further called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report cases of minors being exposed to inappropriate audiovisual content in public transport vehicles and other public or private spaces.

“Such cases can be reported to the Board through info@kfcb.go.ke or its social media platforms for appropriate action”.

It maintained that protecting children from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual content, both online and offline, is a collective responsibility that requires the vigilance and active participation of all stakeholders.

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