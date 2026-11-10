Kenya Railways announces temporary changes to train schedules

Kenya Railways has announced temporary changes to commuter and safari train services along the Nairobi-Kibera-Talanta railway corridor to pave the way for planned engineering and maintenance works.

The revised schedule, which takes effect on November 12, 2026, will affect the Limuru commuter train and the Nyahururu Safari train.

Under the new arrangements, the Limuru commuter train will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with services suspended on Mondays and Fridays.

The Nyahururu Safari train will also operate exclusively between Gilgil and Nyahururu, with the Nairobi section temporarily excluded from its route.

Kenya Railways says the adjustments are necessary to provide uninterrupted access to the railway track for the planned works while minimising disruptions to train operations.

“These adjustments will ensure uninterrupted track access for engineering and maintenance works; and minimal disruptions to train operations.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank members of the public for their continued support.”