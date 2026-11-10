International News

Trump says more US attacks on Iran ‘highly unlikely’

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

President Donald Trump has said “Iran militarily is effectively over” and said that there is “positive momentum” behind negotiations to end the Middle East conflict.

“We’re just keeping it the status quo,” the US president said on Monday. “And we’re doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours.”

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Addressing reporters from the White House press briefing room, Trump said that renewed US attacks on Iran were “highly unlikely” but that the US was “locked and loaded” should the circumstances change.

Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed doubts about Trump’s prior comments about resolving the conflict.

This is not the first time that Trump has said the Iran war is “militarily” over, but the circumstances for him are different now.

The president has hinted at de-escalation in Iran after a bruising set of midterm election results for the Republicans last week, which senior figures including Vice-President JD Vance blamed on the Iran war.

Sudan trapped in a ‘nightmare of violence’, UN chief tells Security Council
Republican Senator Thom Tillis to leave Congress after clash with Trump
South Africa to hold general election on 29 May
Rescue hopes fading three days after deadly Myanmar quake

Ahead of the midterms, Trump had said US forces conducted what he described as “minor strikes” on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz. However, in an interview with 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, the president said that he did not currently see “any reason” to escalate the conflict.

Responding to a question over why he would not officially declare an end to the war, Trump said that some of the Gulf allies could still face Iranian aggression.

Mudavadi in China for high-level FOCAC ministerial talks
Global campaign launched for World Youth Festival Assembly
Morocco King launches emergency measures to deal with effects of earthquake
India set to launch its first mission to Sun
Manhunt after one killed and five injured in Swiss shooting, police say
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Rationalisation: Kenya announces closure of Bern embassy, Switzerland
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei,
Rationalisation: Kenya announces closure of Bern embassy, Switzerland
Local News NEWS
Vacancies for Assistant County Commissioner positions to be advertised
Local News NEWS
Kenya wins big as Vipingo Ridge named Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026
Business Local Business
Qantas to outsource 850 local jobs with most roles moving to India
Business International Business

You May also Like

International NewsNEWS

UN chief urges countries to reverse UNRWA funding suspension

AfricaInternational News

King Mohammed VI confident with Morocco retaining its position in international organizations

Africa

Russia’s Rosatom proposes to create nuclear power fleet for Africa

International News

Skills competitions provide substantial support for China’s high-quality development

Show More