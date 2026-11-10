Morocco beach soccer team clinch maiden Arab Cup

Morocco’s National Beach Soccer team won the Arab Beach Soccer cup for the first time in its history on Monday, defeating Mauritania 6-5 in the final of the competition’s fifth edition, held in Port Said, Egypt.

Trailing 4-2 during the final, the Atlas Lions staged a spectacular comeback to turn things around and secure a 6-5 victory, claiming their first Arab title in the discipline.

Moroccan international Driss Ghannam played a major role in the triumph, scoring a hat-trick in this decisive fixture.

Thanks to this victory, Morocco claimed the Arab Beach Soccer Cup for the first time, joining Egypt, which has won the competition twice, as well as Libya and Saudi Arabia, claiming the title once.

The national team secured the trophy after an impressive campaign featuring five consecutive victories, including three in the group stage.

The Atlas Lions kicked off the competition with a 7-4 win over Lebanon, before thrashing Libya 7-1 and overcoming Oman over penalties 4-2, following a 5-5 draw.

In the semi-finals, Morocco eliminated Egypt with a 3-2 victory, before defeating Mauritania 6-5 in the final, summing up its campaign with a historic title.