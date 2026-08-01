Kibet and Kipng’eno eager to retain Kenya’s 5,000m title in Oregon

World junior cross-country champion Frankline Kibet will return to the USA barely six months after his victory, but this time on the track as he teams up with his captain Nehemiah Kipng’eno in the 5,000m event at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“I have been working on speed and finishing and I feel my body is now ready, on the part of the team we thank God no injuries so far and we are hopeful of a better performance. “Said Kipng’eno who is also the team captain

Kibet, an 18-year-old student at St. Peter’s Kapkecha School in West Pokot, has been in excellent form this year, having also won a silver medal in April at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour.

“I have been training well and we are ready for the competition Am going to fight and bring home gold just as I did in the cross country.”Kibet stated

The captain, on his part, will be eyeing glory in his debut at the global championships as they aim to retain the title won by Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi in 2024.

Twelve boys and eleven girls will carry the Kenyan flag at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, between the 5th and 9th of this month.