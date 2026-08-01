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8 die in road accident involving in Mwea, Kirinyaga

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Kerugoya Level Five Referral Hospital Mortuary.

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Eight people have died following a road accident at Murubara along the Mwea–Embu Highway in Kirinyaga County.

According to residents, a tuk-tuk carrying farm workers to the Mwea Irrigation Scheme for rice planting collided head-on with a speeding parcel truck heading towards Embu. They alleged the truck driver was attempting to avoid potholes when the crash occurred.

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Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Okal confirmed the incident, saying all eight victims died on the spot. Three others, including the parcel truck driver, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kerugoya Level Five Referral Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Kerugoya Level Five Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Following the tragedy, residents have urged the Ministry of Roads to expedite ongoing repairs on the highway and install speed bumps at identified accident black spots to improve road safety.

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