SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship to return to Kigali in September

SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship is set to be held for the second year running in Rwanda.The prestigious tournament is scheduled 10-13th September 2026 at Kigali Golf Resort.

The championship, part of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, ‘’reinforces’’ Rwanda’s growing status as an emerging hub for competitive golf in Africa.

Building on the groundbreaking inaugural edition in 2025, the tournament returns with increased global interest and participation.

Last year’s event attracted 105 golfers from 12 countries, including players from Europe and the Americas, and made history as the first tournament in Rwanda to award both Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, firmly placing the country on the global golfing map.

The 2025 edition was won by home player Celestin Nsanzuwera, whose home triumph marked a defining moment for the sport in the country.

His win not only boosted his international ranking but also signalled a shift in Rwanda’s golf narrative from a niche pursuit to a competitive sport with growing international relevance.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract over 150 professional and amateur players from across Africa and beyond, further elevating the tournament’s competitiveness and reach.

The three-day, 54-hole championship will feature a prize purse of Ksh.3.2Million alongside valuable Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, as well as OWGR and WAGR points.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Promoter Charles Gacheru noted that the event continues to play a key role in strengthening Africa’s competitive golf ecosystem.

“The success of the inaugural event in Kigali demonstrated the untapped potential within the region, both in terms of talent and the ability to host world-class tournaments. This year, we are building on that foundation by expanding participation and creating more competitive opportunities for players to earn ranking points and progress within the global golf structure,” he said.

Commenting on the tournament’s impact, SportsBiz Africa Forum Lead Christian Gakwaya emphasised its contribution to Rwanda’s and the larger sporting landscape.

“This championship is more than a tournament, it is part of SBA’s vision to build world-class sporting assets that connect sport with business and drive sustainable development. As we grow this event into a recurring, high-level platform, we are not only showcasing Rwanda as a premier destination for international sport, but also creating meaningful opportunities for local talent, partners, and the wider sports ecosystem,” he said.