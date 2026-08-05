FootballSports

Salah set for Trabzonspor: Egyptian Star agrees two-year deal after Liverpool exit

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Mohamed Salah has agreed a two-year contract with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, ending weeks of transfer speculation following his departure from Liverpool as a free agent.

Salah, 34, becomes available on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of the 2025-26 season, closing out nine years at Anfield. The Egyptian will travel to Istanbul before continuing to Trabzon, where he is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his signing within 24 hours.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The move comes after an earlier attempt to join Besiktas collapsed. Talks with the Istanbul club broke down over disputes involving agent commissions and commercial rights, opening the door for Trabzonspor to step in and secure an agreement.

Trabzonspor, who finished third in last season’s Super Lig and also won the Turkish Cup, have offered a package reported at around €17 million over two years. While the club has stopped short of a full official confirmation, Salah’s name appearing on Turkey’s public disclosure platform (KAP) points to the deal being effectively done, with formal signing expected imminently.

Salah had fielded interest from MLS clubs and Saudi Pro League sides throughout the summer, but ultimately opted to continue his career in European football rather than move overseas.

The forward leaves Liverpool with 257 goals in 442 appearances, along with Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup honours among his trophy haul. He is now set for a new chapter in Turkish football.

Selection for the national Para-athletics team ongoing in Kericho
Kenya finishes top in Africa at the Paris Olympics
Police Fc defeat KCB in  shoot-out to win MozzartBet Cup
Boss De Zerbi to leave Brighton after Man Utd game
CHAN 2024:Kenya to host the final,Tanzania handed opening match
Kenya successfully  defends Elgon Cup title in Kisumu
Team Ochola wins the 2024 Nancy Millar Trophy
Homeless Sudan club Hilal defy odds in CAF Champions League
Champions League: Liverpool eye win at inform PSG
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article L. Victoria commercial fish farmers contest state position on levies
Next Article Kindiki arrives in Tanzania for Infra for Africa Forum
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kindiki arrives in Tanzania for Infra for Africa Forum
Local News
L. Victoria commercial fish farmers contest state position on levies
Business Local Business
Kirinyaga sets pace in fish farming as farmers reap bigger profits
Agriculture County News
South Africa, Ivory Coast advance to WAFCON quarter-finals as Group B concludes
Football Sports

You May also Like

AFCON 2025Football

Tanger Med passenger port to double capacity ahead of Morocco’s 2030 FIFA World Cup

FootballSports

Teeny tiny Bodo Glimt dumps out Inter Milan to qualify for maiden UEFA Champions League round of 16

RugbySports

Barthes U20 Trophy: Kenya thumps Tunisia to keep tile hopes alive

Rally

‘Not at 50’ – Alonso sets retirement limit

Show More