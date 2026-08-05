Salah set for Trabzonspor: Egyptian Star agrees two-year deal after Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah has agreed a two-year contract with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, ending weeks of transfer speculation following his departure from Liverpool as a free agent.

Salah, 34, becomes available on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of the 2025-26 season, closing out nine years at Anfield. The Egyptian will travel to Istanbul before continuing to Trabzon, where he is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his signing within 24 hours.

The move comes after an earlier attempt to join Besiktas collapsed. Talks with the Istanbul club broke down over disputes involving agent commissions and commercial rights, opening the door for Trabzonspor to step in and secure an agreement.

Trabzonspor, who finished third in last season’s Super Lig and also won the Turkish Cup, have offered a package reported at around €17 million over two years. While the club has stopped short of a full official confirmation, Salah’s name appearing on Turkey’s public disclosure platform (KAP) points to the deal being effectively done, with formal signing expected imminently.

Salah had fielded interest from MLS clubs and Saudi Pro League sides throughout the summer, but ultimately opted to continue his career in European football rather than move overseas.

The forward leaves Liverpool with 257 goals in 442 appearances, along with Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup honours among his trophy haul. He is now set for a new chapter in Turkish football.