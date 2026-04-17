Security gains unlock development push in Baringo, North Rift, says Kindiki

Banditry in Baringo County and North Rift region has been significantly suppressed enabling the region to benefit from the government’s extensive development agenda, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

The DP said security issues that had been a headache for previous administrations have been dealt with in the last three years and residents are enjoying the fruits of peace and tranquility.

“Baringo was notorious for banditry for a long time but now security has been restored. I thank the President for his resolve to restore peace in the region. The leaders and residents of Baringo have also played a great role and we appreciate them for their cooperation,” DP said.

The Second in Command spoke on Friday when he inspected development projects in Mogotio Constituency, Baringo County.

The Deputy President checked the progress of the 78-kilometre Mogotio-Lake Bogoria-Kapkitur-Kisanana-Kamukunji Road, Mogotio Livestock Training and Service Centre and launched Kipkararam Last Mile Electrification Project. Later, he addressed residents at Emining Shopping Centre in the Constituency.

“Peace has been restored in Baringo. Now we are fully focused on development. We have many projects going on here. I am proud to be associated with the stability, security and freedom of the people of Baringo,” DP revealed, noting that he visited Baringo at least 23 times in an effort to beef up security when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary between 2022 and 2024.

He appreciated the efforts by his successor, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who has enhanced the pace and attention to fully wipe out banditry in the region.

Prof. Kindiki stated that the focus is now developing the region to be at par with other areas highlighting several projects funded by the government in the region.

Among them is the construction of the 78-kilometre Road which is being done at 3.7 billion shillings.

It is one of the road projects totaling 854 kilometres being tarmacked in the County at 32 billion shillings.

“Baringo County is one of the biggest beneficiaries of road construction because historically it has lagged behind in matters of roads and infrastructure. I urge the contractors to do quality work, speed up the works and prioritise giving the local community job opportunities,” he added.

Additionally, the County has been allocated 712 million shillings to connect additional 4000 residents to electricity. In Mogotio Constituency, 17 last-mile electrification projects are ongoing to connect an additional 1000 households at a cost of 145 million shillings.

Further, the Deputy President assured residents that the President is working hard to stabilize fuel prices that have shot up due to the war in Iran. He urged residents not to fall prey to politicians peddling lies without providing any solution to the matter.

“We will stabilise fuel prices and restore them to where they were. We have a working plan so that citizens do not suffer. We have reduced VAT from 16% to 8%, and we will roll out more short-term and long-term measures to cushion Kenyans from rising fuel prices,” he added.

The DP also asked eligible Kenyans to register to vote to have the power to choose leaders in the coming elections.

Present were Baringo Deputy Governor Felix Kipng’ok, Mogotio MP Ruben Kiborek, Senator Kiprono Chemitei, Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma, host of MCAs and thousands of residents.