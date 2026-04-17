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NACADA seizes 1,843 bottles of counterfeit alcohol, arrests proprietor in Kitui crackdown

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has arrested a female proprietor and seized 1,843 bottles of counterfeit alcohol following a multi-agency raid at a wines and spirits outlet in Kitui Town on 16th April 2026 at approximately 0900 hours.

Officers also recovered 80 litres of suspected ethanol stored in four 20-litre jerricans, valued at an estimated 200,000 shillings. The suspect, who is the outlet’s proprietor, was booked at Kitui Police Station pending further investigations, forensic analysis by the Government Chemist, and prosecution in partnership with the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

The operation, which targeted a known distribution point for counterfeit alcoholic products, was executed based on actionable intelligence and included searches at two associated shops.

With learning institutions closed and children and youth home for the holidays, NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to public protection.

“During this period when learning institutions are closed and children and youth are home for the holidays, the Authority is extra vigilant and fully enforcing the President’s directive on the fight against drug abuse,” the CEO stated.

“We will not allow counterfeit alcohol syndicates to poison our people or exploit our young generation. Let no parent think that because schools are out, we are off duty. We are more alert than ever.” The CEO further warned that counterfeit alcohol endangers public health, damages legitimate brand reputations, and denies the government critical tax revenue, urging the public to report suspicious outlets as NACADA intensifies plainclothes monitoring nationwide.

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A local resident who witnessed the entire episode and requested anonymity praised the Authority’s bold move. “I have seen that shop selling dangerous drinks for months,” the community member said. “When NACADA came, they moved fast and carried everything out. I was scared to speak before, but now I see they mean business. From today, I will keep volunteering any information I get. We must save our children.”

All recovered exhibits are now undergoing forensic processing, and the suspect faces multiple charges as investigations continue. The crackdown underscores the persistent threat posed by counterfeit alcohol syndicates, even as the nation focuses on protecting its youth during the long holiday.

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