Two arrested as detectives recover stolen police firearm in Rongai raid

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kajiado North have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm previously stolen from a police officer during an intelligence-led operation in Rongai, Kajiado County.

The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Ngong Police Station, targeted the Kware and Mandazi Road areas where the suspects were apprehended.

Police identified the suspects as Cyrus Mureithi Mburu, 54, and Peter Kangethe, 49.

A search at Mburu’s residence led to the recovery of a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as a half-litre of gun oil.

Further, a Ceska pistol which had earlier been stolen from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings unit was also recovered.

Detectives also seized two imitation firearms, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a Maasai sword.

The suspects are currently being held at Ngong Police Station as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment in court.