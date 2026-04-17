County News

Two arrested as detectives recover stolen police firearm in Rongai raid

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kajiado North have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm previously stolen from a police officer during an intelligence-led operation in Rongai, Kajiado County.

The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Ngong Police Station, targeted the Kware and Mandazi Road areas where the suspects were apprehended.

Police identified the suspects as Cyrus Mureithi Mburu, 54, and Peter Kangethe, 49.

A search at Mburu’s residence led to the recovery of a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as a half-litre of gun oil.

Further, a Ceska pistol which had earlier been stolen from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings unit was also recovered.

Community-based organizations partner to deal with plastic waste menace
Ogiek elders demand justice as court orders on Mau Forest are ignored
Kenya steps up surveillance, as Mpox spreads outside Africa
MPs to support passage of NHIF bills

Detectives also seized two imitation firearms, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a Maasai sword.

The suspects are currently being held at Ngong Police Station as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment in court.

DCI intercept car used in a spate of housebreaking incidents
Matt Baugh named British High Commissioner to Kenya
Former KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua asked to return Ksh.27M in fake salary increase
Two fraudsters arrested for Ksh 6.5M cryptocurrency scam in Kileleshwa
Pope appoints John Kiplimo as first Bishop of new Diocese of Kapsabet
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya falls to Australia in Hong Kong Sevens opener
Next Article Security gains unlock development push in Baringo, North Rift, says Kindiki
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Shujaa humiliated by New Zealand in Hong Kong
Rugby Sports
Security gains unlock development push in Baringo, North Rift, says Kindiki
Local News More
Kenya falls to Australia in Hong Kong Sevens opener
Rugby Sports
Government, Huawei partner to restore endangered Limuru forests through tree growing initiative
Agriculture County News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Tigania pastor escapes death after robbers demand offering

County News

KNCHR, WWF-Kenya partner to integrate human rights and conservation

County News

Court nullifies Mandera, Wajir, Garissa 2019 census results

County NewsNEWS

290 huduma centres to be opened

Show More