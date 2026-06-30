Kindiki: Prison reforms key to building productive citizens, safer communities 

The government has intensified investments in prison reforms as part of a broader strategy to build safer communities by equipping inmates with skills that support productive lives after release.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said rehabilitation programmes are critical in ensuring former offenders become contributors to national development instead of returning to crime.

Speaking through Chief of Staff Dr. Christopher Wanjau during the handover of mattresses and essential supplies to Nairobi West Prison, Kindiki said the reforms are gathering momentum.

“The journey of reforming our prisons and other correctional facilities is on course to enable them to comprehensively and meaningfully rehabilitate citizens who in one way or the other have been in conflict with the law and serving time in the institutions.”

He said the government has committed significant resources to improving prison infrastructure while expanding vocational training and rehabilitation.

“The government has invested a substantial amount of resources; financial, human and material, to facilitate coordinated, sustainable and comprehensive rehabilitation of all inmates in the correctional facilities. This includes equipping them with necessary and relevant knowledge and expertise that will help transform them and make their reintegration back to the society successful and beneficial.”

The Deputy President urged Kenyans to offer former inmates opportunities to rebuild their lives.

“This is possible when we give them opportunities to earn an honest living from the skills, training and mentorship received through the Prisons Reforms Programme.”

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco said the donation demonstrates the government’s determination to improve prison standards.

“This thoughtful gesture reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of persons in custody and strengthening the correctional system as an integral component of the administration of justice.”

She noted that the State Department is implementing reforms that make prisons centres of transformation and skills development.

“Decent living conditions are fundamental to creating an environment where correctional programmes can thrive and where offenders are empowered to reform, acquire skills, and successfully reintegrate into society upon release.”

The handover ceremony was attended by Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, Deputy Commissioner General Jane Kirii and senior officers from the Kenya Prisons Service.