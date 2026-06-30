Ivory Coast Battles Vikings for Last-16 Spot

Ivory Coast face Erling Haaland’s Norway in a mouthwatering FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, with both sides chasing a place in the last 16.

The Elephants are looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Ivory Coast finished second in Group E behind Germany, a campaign defined by resilience; they trailed for just three minutes and 29 seconds across the entire group stage, including their narrow 2-1 defeat to the already eliminated Germany.

Norway, by contrast, arrived in Dallas as one of the tournament’s form sides, powered by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has been in fine form with four goals in two matches. Haaland was rested for Norway’s 4-1 defeat to France, a result that nonetheless confirmed Ivory Coast as their Round of 32 opponents. Captain Martin Ødegaard has also impressed, contributing two assists as Norway target their best-ever World Cup performance.

Ivory Coast’s hopes rest heavily on 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande, who has driven the team’s attacking play with a tournament-leading 10 key passes and an assist, having played a starring role in wins over Ecuador and Curaçao. The Elephants’ defence, marshalled by highly rated centre-back Ousmane Diomande, will face a stern test against Haaland’s aerial and physical threat inside the box.

Bookmakers heavily favour Norway, with Opta’s supercomputer giving the Scandinavians a 56.1 percent chance of victory in regulation time, against just 21.6 percent for Ivory Coast. Right-back Wilfried Singo remains a doubt for the Elephants after missing their final group match through injury.

Ivory Coast will be hoping to extend the continent’s remarkable run as they bid to write a new chapter in their footballing history.