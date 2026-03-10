AthleticsSports

Kipchoge to begin his seven-marathons world tour in Cape Town

The initiative will also raise funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, focused on conserving the environment and providing education in the underprivileged and marginalised areas.

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has announced he will start his seven-marathons World challenge at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on May 24th this year in South Africa.

The 41-year-old former world record holder says he plans to run seven marathons in seven different continents for the next two years to inspire communities and promote healthier lifestyles around the world, as well as unite people through running.

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted,” said Kipchoge. “To start this world tour in Cape Town is very special. It is about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation. To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me. I cannot wait!” He said

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has rapidly established itself as one of the leading races on the global running calendar, drawing elite athletes and runners from across the world to Cape Town each year.

Hosting Eliud Kipchoge as he runs his first marathon on the African continent represents a significant step in that journey. The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon believes deeply in celebrating African excellence and inspiring new possibilities across the continent, and welcoming the greatest marathon runner in history to race the streets of Cape Town marks an important milestone in that pursuit.” Clark Gardner, CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, said,

More than 27,000 runners will line up in this year’s edition.

The event is currently a candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status, with the ambition of bringing Africa its first Major and creating a global stage where African athletes can compete and triumph on home soil.

