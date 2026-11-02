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Ex-PC sentenced to 14 years in Ksh1.35B land fraud case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogo

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Monday secured a 14-year prison sentence for former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi over a fraudulent scheme involving a 7.39-hectare parcel of land in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, valued at Ksh1.35 billion.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Dolphina Alego found Chelogoi guilty of six offences arising from attempts to fraudulently acquire land parcel Nairobi/Block/80/44 belonging to businessmen Ashok Rupshi Shah and Hitenkumar Amritlal Raja.

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The court sentenced Chelogoi to two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to defraud, two years for forcible detainer, three years for each of the two counts of forgery, three years for uttering a forged document and one year for procuring registration of land by false pretences.

The court directed that all the sentences run concurrently.

In its judgment, the court found that Chelogoi forged a letter of allotment dated 31st January 1995, purporting to have been issued by the Commissioner of Lands to support his claim to the property.

The court further established that on 11th October 11 2023, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road, Chelogoi knowingly presented forged documents, including the purported letter of allotment and a certificate bearing a forged signature and stamp impression attributed to land registrar Paul Achieng Pesa.

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The documents were presented as genuine records to support his claim of ownership and dealings in the disputed property.

In a further order, Hon. Alego directed the Land Registrar to cancel any parallel title or registration issued in respect of the property, affirming that the land belongs to Shah and Raja.

Prosecution called 19 witnesses and presented documentary and expert evidence to prove the six counts against Chelogoi.

The case was prosecuted by Sonia Njoki, Hillary Isiaho and James Murage

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