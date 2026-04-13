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Kalasha nominated films to screen at Anga cinemas for second week

Free screening of Kalasha nominated films will continue until April 17.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

At the end of March, the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards announced this year’s nominees following a rigorous judges panel.

To help Kenyans watch the films as they vote online, the Kenya Film Commission, in partnership with the Anga cinemas, began hosting free screenings on April 6, before the Kalasha award ceremony.

The screenings continue this week until April 17, featuring a mix of feature films, documentaries, student projects, and indigenous productions at the Panari Sky cinemas and Diamond Plaza cinemas.

Among the highlights are ‘Spin To Lose’, ‘Makosa Ni Yangu’, ‘S.He Gets Me’, ‘Boda Love, and ‘Sarah’.

Indigenous film “Inkidongi” will also be screening this week.

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