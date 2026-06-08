Eric Omondi released on 100K bond

Former comedian turned activist Eric Omondi has been released on bond following his arrest on Friday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over his actions during the fuel protests.

Omondi was freed on a personal bond of Ksh. 100,000 after spending the weekend in jail.

The charge read out in court said Omondi offloaded 180 yellow jerrycans in the CBD adding that his actions “obstructed the free flow of traffic.”

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, Omondi denied the allegations and sought release on bond, arguing that he was not a flight risk.

His legal team, led by advocates Danstan Omari, Martina Swiga and Babu Owino, challenged the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention.

Omari told the court that the jerricans were intended for low-income Nairobi residents who rely on such containers to store water due to the lack of permanent storage facilities in their homes.

Additionally, Mr Swiga argued that Omondi’s charitable activities through his “Sisi Kwa Sisi” initiative should not be criminalised, maintaining that the distribution of the containers was aimed at assisting vulnerable families.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, who also visited Mr Omondi in jail on Friday, criticised the manner of the activist’s arrest, telling the court that the activist was apprehended while preparing to travel to Kisumu for an event where he was scheduled to serve as master of ceremonies. He said the arrest resulted in financial losses and disrupted Omondi’s work.

The MP further sought the release of electronic gadgets seized during the arrest, arguing that they are essential tools for Omondi’s livelihood. He also accused police of violating constitutional provisions on the right to bail by detaining the activist for 72 hours.

The prosecution, while not opposed to Omndi’s release, said the gadgets seized were evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The matter will be mentioned again on June 22.