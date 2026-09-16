KNH confirms death of quintuplets

Quintuplets admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised neonatal care have died.

KNH announced the tragic news on Wednesday, saying the five newborns, who were transferred from Thika Level Five Hospital, where they were born on September 13, had critically low birth weights.

In a statement signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joel Lessan, KNH said all five quintuplets were born at an extremely premature gestational age of 25 weeks, which presented significant clinical challenges from the time of admission.

“KNH wishes to inform the public of the tragic passing of all five quintuplets who were referred to our institution from Thika Level Five Hospital for specialised tertiary care,” the statement said.

The hospital said its multidisciplinary neonatal team, comprising neonatologists, nurses and allied health professionals, provided specialised care and made every effort to support the babies.

“Despite the dedicated efforts of our medical teams and the specialised care provided, all five newborns sadly passed away,” KNH said.

The four girls and one boy were born through normal delivery to 28-year-old Mercy Kanini, a resident of Juja in Kiambu County.

KNH expressed its condolences to the family following the loss.

“KNH is deeply saddened by this devastating loss and extends its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the mother and the entire family. We recognise the profound pain of losing five newborns and stand with the family during this extraordinarily difficult period,” the hospital said.