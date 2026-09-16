Suspect on the run as KRA raids facility with illicit ethanol, tobacco 

One suspect is on the run after Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) uncovered a facility used to hide suspected illicit alcohol, ethanol and tobacco in Kimosop Central, Baringo County.

During the raid by KRA enforcement officers, nine jerricans containing 30 litres each of suspected ethanol, 40 sachets containing 200ml each of suspected ethanol, and six kilograms of tobacco were seized.

According to KRA, the seized goods have an estimated value of Ksh 226,292, with Ksh 170,212 in taxes at risk of being lost.

The operation was conducted by KRA enforcement officers based in the North Rift acting on intelligence where the facility was discovered.

The security team secured the compound after getting through more than six gates, apparently designed to restrict access and frustrate enforcement efforts.

The search led to the discovery of a secret underground room constructed beneath the floor of a bathroom, which had been used to conceal suspected illicit products.

KRA said it will continue to undertake intelligence-led operations, in collaboration with other government agencies, to disrupt illicit trade, protect revenue and public health, and hold those involved in illegal activities accountable.