KNH nurses end strike following return-to-work deal

Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital have called off their two-day strike following a return-to-work formula agreed upon by hospital management and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening by Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale, who said the deal was reached after intensive and constructive negotiations.

The agreement covers key areas, including improved medical cover, structured promotions, measures to address workload challenges, and the progressive transition of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms, among others.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I wish to sincerely thank both negotiating teams for demonstrating goodwill, professionalism, and a shared commitment to resolving the issues at hand. Their willingness to come to the table, engage candidly, and expedite the process has led to an agreed return-to-work formula that addresses key concerns raised by our nurses”, Duale said.

He added, “These are important steps toward strengthening staff welfare, motivation, and retention within our health system”.

He assured the Ministry will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the agreed resolutions within the stipulated timelines.

“Mechanisms for continuous engagement and monitoring have been put in place to prevent recurrence of such disruptions and to foster a more responsive and supportive working environment”, he noted.