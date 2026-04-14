Local NewsNEWS

KNH nurses end strike following return-to-work deal

The agreement covers key areas, including improved medical cover, structured promotions, measures to address workload challenges, and the progressive transition of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms, among others.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
The agreement addresses key concerns raised by nurses, including medical cover, career progression, workload, and staff welfare, with clear timelines for implementation

Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital have called off their two-day strike following a return-to-work formula agreed upon by hospital management and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening by Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale, who said the deal was reached after intensive and constructive negotiations.

The agreement covers key areas, including improved medical cover, structured promotions, measures to address workload challenges, and the progressive transition of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms, among others.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I wish to sincerely thank both negotiating teams for demonstrating goodwill, professionalism, and a shared commitment to resolving the issues at hand. Their willingness to come to the table, engage candidly, and expedite the process has led to an agreed return-to-work formula that addresses key concerns raised by our nurses”, Duale said.

He added, “These are important steps toward strengthening staff welfare, motivation, and retention within our health system”.

He assured the Ministry will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the agreed resolutions within the stipulated timelines.

KDF, British Army participate in specialized training exercise
AUC job will not alienate me from Kenyan politics, Raila Odinga says
New report documents increase in HIV drug resistance to dolutegravir
Mudavadi: Gov’t to increase number of public primary, secondary schools

“Mechanisms for continuous engagement and monitoring have been put in place to prevent recurrence of such disruptions and to foster a more responsive and supportive working environment”, he noted.

Normal services have been restored with the health workers resuming duty.

Ag KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe (R) during the signing
Kenyatta to Guild leaders: You’re Africa’s last line of defence
Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in fatal crash
Researchers, scientists across Africa unite in fight to eradicate Trypanosomiasis
ODM urges MPs to reject bill extending term limits
The Netherlands reaffirms support for Moroccan sovereignty autonomy plan ,terms it Solution to Sahara dispute
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Explainer: How rural electrification projects connect households to national grid
Next Article Cult: Father testifies how TV sermon hooked him, death of six children to starvation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cult: Father testifies how TV sermon hooked him, death of six children to starvation
County News NEWS
Explainer: How rural electrification projects connect households to national grid
County News NEWS
Brazil establishes National Sports Week to promote health and social inclusion
Sports
Kenya committed to delivering best AFCON, says Mvurya, as he hosts CAF Acting Secretary General
Football PAMOJA AFCON 2027

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Three Heads of State to grace Jamhuri day fete

International News

Xi calls for protection of Chinese civilization, culture and heritage

International News

Building an Open, Inclusive and Interconnected World For Common Development

Local News

Plans underway to establish Coroner General’s Office – Interior Ministry

Show More