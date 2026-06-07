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National Heroes Council to develop Shakahola heritage site honouring Mekatilili wa Menza

Project will include a memorial statue and cultural site in Kilifi to preserve the legacy of the Giriama resistance leader and boost historical tourism.

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
3 Min Read

The National Heroes Council will spearhead the construction of a historic heritage site at the Shakahola grounds in memory of Mekatilili Wa Menza, a Kenyan independence activist who led the Giriama people against the colonial administration of Kenya between 1912 and 1915.

The initiative will also include the erection of her statue at a designated location to remind younger generations of Mekatilili wa Menza’s place in the country’s history. It is at this site where Mekatilili wa Menza is said to have slapped a British colonial officer during one of her anti-colonial resistance campaigns.

The Shakahola area in Kilifi County came to prominence a few years ago following the discovery of religious cult killings that claimed more than 400 victims. However, the place also has its own history in Kenya’s quest for independence. It was here that Mekatilili Wa Menza, a Kenyan independence activist who led the Giriama people against the colonial administration of Kenya between 1912 and 1915, slapped a British colonial officer.

It is against this background that the National Heroes Council, in partnership with the Kilifi County government, has embarked on an ambitious plan to recognise the late freedom fighter posthumously.

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Mekatilili wa Menza’s entire family assembled at the Shakahola grounds for a memorable event. The ceremony began with the cleansing of the ground following the recent cult-like tragedy that left over 400 people dead. The cleansing ceremony was conducted by the Mijikenda Council of Kaya elders, dressed in their traditional regalia.

The government, through the National Heroes Council, Kilifi County government, and other development partners, will now establish and develop the historic heritage site in memory of Mekatilili wa Menza. The initiative will also include a statue of Mekatilili erected at a designated location to remind younger generations of her significance in Kenya’s history. Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung’aro praised the initiative, stating that besides being a historical site, it will also be a tourist attraction.

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Mekatilili’s family and officials from the Heroes Council planted trees in memory of the event at the Shakahola grounds. Mekatilili wa Menza was honoured posthumously by the National Heroes Council in 2024 during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County.

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