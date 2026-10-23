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Koome: Public trust in Judiciary must be earned through everyday justice

Koome says public trust depends on citizens’ everyday experiences with the courts.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the Judiciary to strengthen public confidence by making justice more accessible, fair and responsive to the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

Koome said public trust depended on citizens’ everyday experiences with the courts, noting that promises of justice must be matched by fairness, dignity and respect in service delivery.

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Speaking at the Global Trust Summit during a session on “Rebuilding Trust from the Frontline”, the Chief Justice maintained that judicial independence was a constitutional guarantee for the people, ensuring that justice remained impartial regardless of an individual’s wealth, social status or proximity to power.

She said the Judiciary was implementing its Social Transformation Through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint to dismantle barriers that prevent citizens from accessing judicial services, particularly poverty and geographical distance.

The blueprint provides for the expansion of Small Claims Courts to facilitate faster dispute resolution, the promotion of community-led Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) and the adoption of digital services, including electronic filing and virtual hearings.

Koome said these interventions were bringing justice closer to communities while improving access for people who might otherwise struggle to navigate the formal court system.

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She also emphasised the need for greater accountability within the Judiciary, arguing that its performance should not be judged solely by the number of cases concluded but also by how litigants are treated throughout the process.

“We cannot ask others to change unless we first look in the mirror,” Koome said, stressing the need for judicial officers and staff to uphold empathy, dignity and respect when serving the public.

The Chief Justice said strengthening public trust required the Judiciary to examine its own practices and ensure that every person seeking justice received fair and dignified treatment.

She urged stakeholders to work collectively towards making justice a practical reality for all, regardless of their social or economic circumstances.

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