Koyonzo retain National Rugby Sevens title

Koyonzo Secondary School from Kakamega County replicated their last year’s glittering performance to win the 2023 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Rugby sevens title during the finals staged at the Bull Ring on Friday.

Elly Okwemba coached side outwitted their opponents and Western counterparts Vihiga High School after staging a late comeback to win 22-12 in an entertaining clash which will see the winner representing the country during regional East Africa tourney in Rwanda.

“We have proven again that it was not a fluke when we won the national title last year. We have done it again and congratulations to the boys.It was not an easy feat but am glad we pulled it through,” said Okwemba.

Elsewhere in the ladies category, Matungu Sub County Mwira Mixed Secondary School were crowned the national girls rugby sevens champions after defeating Gilgil Girls 10-5 to win their maiden title.

Mwira head coach Christine Akinyi lauded the KSSSA management for working closely with the Kenya Rugby Union and the Ministry of Education to develop girls rugby, an initiative she says will uplift the standards of women’s rugby in the country.