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Madagascar declares state of emergency over severe fuel shortages linked to Iran war

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

Madagascar has declared a two‑week nationwide state of energy emergency amid severe fuel shortages caused by the US and Israel’s war in Iran.

The presidency said the decision was taken following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting over fears the situation could lead to public disorder.

The Indian Ocean island, which relies on oil to produce much of its electricity, is dependent on fuel imports from the Middle East – and supplies are likely to be disrupted for sometime despite the two-week ceasefire announced overnight.

Last year, persistent power and water shortages in Madagascar led to youth-led protests, which escalated to broader political unrest, resulting in a military takeover.

It is not clear exactly what measures the government intends to take – but it says it now has the powers to stabilise the country’s power sector, mitigate further disruptions, manage consumption and ensure continuity of public services.

So far fuel prices have not increased since the crisis began though there have been shortages with reports of drivers queuing for hours.

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News of the state of emergency led to panic buying at some petrol stations on Wednesday – with some reportedly rationing how much each customer can buy, according to local media.

Most of Madagascar’s oil comes from Oman, south of the Strait of Hormuz – the key global energy shipping route that has been affected by war that started on 28 February.

Nonetheless, the price of oil remains considerably higher than before the conflict and analysts say it could take months or even years to repair the damage done to supply capacity in the region.

Madagascar is among several African countries taking urgent action to stem the affects of these disruptions. Some have resorted to raising or subsidising fuel prices and rationing electricity.

The Gambia has just ordered the immediate suspension of all non‑essential official travel by government officials, days after Senegal implemented a similar move.

Zambia recently suspended taxes on petrol and diesel imports, while Botswana scrapped fuel levies for six months to cushion consumers from price rises.

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