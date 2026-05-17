Oburu to seek meeting with President Ruto over fuel prices

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Dr. Oburu Oginga has announced his intention to engage directly with President William Ruto to advocate for urgent measures aimed at reducing the escalating cost of fuel, which he says is placing significant pressure on households and businesses across Kenya.

Speaking during the ODM Nyanza Delegates Consultative Forum in Kisumu, Oburu contended that the recent increase in fuel prices has been largely influenced by global shocks, but he stressed the need to review domestic tax policy, particularly the VAT on fuel, to alleviate the burden on citizens.

He urged the government, in collaboration with the National Treasury under Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, to consider lowering or eliminating certain fuel taxes.

“We know the price of fuel is high. And our people are suffering. This is an international phenomenon which is happening because of some war in the Middle East. But we are going to approach our government. We are going to approach President Ruto. We are going to talk and see how people can be given some relief. The prices are too high,” he stated.

Oburu highlighted taxation as a critical factor affecting retail fuel prices and called for a policy review.

“We have our Minister of Finance here, John Mbadi. And I’m sure, Mbadi, you can remove some taxes. You can lower them or remove them completely,” he remarked.

His comments come shortly after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a new increase in fuel prices, pushing petrol to Ksh 214 per litre and diesel to Ksh 242 per litre, further heightening public concern over the cost of living.

Oburu used the forum to reiterate ODM’s ideological stance, emphasising the party’s historical commitment to public service and the welfare of citizens.

“Our party has a long history. And we have a history of serving the interest of Kenyans. We have the interest of fighting for the freedom of Kenyans. And that cannot change,” he asserted.

He linked ODM’s current trajectory to its founding legacy, affirming that the party remains aligned with its long-standing political philosophy.

“That was started by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and we are continuing on the same path. It is like River Nile starting from Lake Victoria and flowing slowly through Egypt up to the Mediterranean Sea.” he said

He stated that the party is part of a coalition with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance while pursuing structured negotiations on policy priorities.

“We have a very clear agenda. Our agenda is to get power for our people. And we have a clear path to go. We are here in a broad-based government where our leader, Raila Odinga, left us.” He stated

“We are in this broad-based government where we came in through the window, but we are going to work now as we move forward in a very structured manner, negotiated manner, with a very clear vision as to what we want in policies, development, security, and peace.” he added.

At the same time, Oburu dismissed political campaigns calling for President Ruto’s removal, distancing ODM from such efforts.

“We are very clear and we don’t care about people whose agenda is to remove an individual. That Ruto must go. If Ruto goes, so what? So, the question of Ruto must go is not our agenda,” he stated.

He also pushed back against perceptions that he is politically weak, asserting his authority and experience.

“You think we are weak. You think Oburu is old. You think Oburu is weak. I can assure you I am not weak. Old is gold,” he said.

On the issue of internal party discipline, he adopted a conciliatory yet firm tone, cautioning that dissent within ODM must remain within structured political boundaries.

“If they want to come back to the party, we shall readmit them. But they must know that when they come, they come with a tail which is coiled. And they cannot think that they will start from the top,” he warned, emphasising that discipline is crucial for ODM’s internal cohesion.

“In a democracy there must be discipline. You cannot just talk against the party policy and still expect to hold high office in the same party. You cannot.” he charged