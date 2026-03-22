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Kenya flood death toll rises to 81 as heavy rains continue

Emergency response teams from the NPS remain on high alert and are actively deployed on the ground, ready to respond to any emergencies

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The nationwide death toll from flooding in Kenya has risen to 81 as heavy rains continue to trigger flash floods and widespread destruction across several parts of the country.

The National Police Service said in its latest update on Sunday that Nairobi was the hardest-hit region, with 37 fatalities. The Eastern Region has recorded 21 deaths, followed by Rift Valley with eight, Nyanza with seven, Coast with five, and the Central Region with three fatalities.

Additionally, flash floods have swept through several areas, displacing approximately 2,690 families and causing widespread destruction of infrastructure and property.

NPS assured that its emergency teams on the ground remain on high alert to respond to any disasters.

“As the rains continue to pound most parts of the country, emergency response teams from the National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with other agencies, are relentlessly undertaking search and rescue operations”.

“Emergency response teams from the NPS remain on high alert and are actively deployed on the ground, ready to respond to any emergencies or distress situations”, it added.

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Kenya Meteorological Department forecast continued heavy rainfall.

“The rains are projected to continue across the country, and we urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance, and to strictly adhere to updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies”, NPS advised.

 

 

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