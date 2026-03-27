KTDA’s Ksh 1.2B Kericho power station nears completion

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) now expects to complete the Ksh 1.2 billion Setet Hydro-Power Project in Kericho County this year after recovering from construction hiccups.

The power station which is meant to supply power to Momul, Tegat, Toror, Chelal, Litein, Kapkatet and Tebesonik tea factories had stalled on different occasions prompting government intervention.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Kipronoh Ronoh who visited the project said the small power station is now 60pc complete, with the contractor assuring him that it will be ready for commissioning by September this year.

He said the project will see the factories get cheaper power and sell the extra to the national grid, with benefits to the farmers which will increase their earnings.

Dr Ronoh was speaking at Toror Tea Factory where he handed over certificate for the factory, officially separating itself from its mother factory, Tegat tea Factory.

He announced that Tegat and Toror tea factories will get Ksh 80 million and Ksh 76 million grants respectively from the government for their factories upgrade and value addition.

He also visited Chelal Tea Factory, where he also handed over a certificate, officially separating with its parent factory, Litein Tea Factory.

Tebesonik Tea Factory also separated with Kapkatet Tea Factory and was also handed its certificate.