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EACC arrests Kilifi revenue officer over bribery

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

By Muraya Kamunde

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a revenue officer from Kilifi County Government over allegations of bribery and abuse of office.

The suspect, Sylvia Dhahabu Karisa, a Building Inspector attached to Approvals section in Watamu Municipality, allegedly demanded Ksh 435,000 from a complainant to facilitate the issuance of a construction approval.

According to the complainant, county revenue officers visited his construction site in the Timboni area of Watamu and demanded Ksh 73,000 for wall construction and Ksh 362,000 for other structures. The amount is said to have been deliberately inflated for personal financial gain.

Upon receiving the complaint on March 25, 2026, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations, which confirmed a bribe demand of Ksh 400,000.

An operation was subsequently mounted on March 26, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect at the Watamu municipal offices.

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She was escorted to the EACC Upper Coast Regional Office in Malindi for processing and later taken to Malindi Police Station, where she was released on cash bail of Ksh 20,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

The Commission cautions public officers against engaging in corrupt practices and reiterates its commitment to eradicating bribery at service delivery points to enhance access to quality services for all citizens.

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