Missed university placement? KUCCPS opens late degree applications

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened a late application window for degree programmes, allowing qualified Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates from 2022 to 2025 who missed university placement to an opportunity to secure admission through instant placement.

Speaking during a sensitisation forum held at Uriri High School in Migori County KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome noted that applicants submitting their applications during the late placement will get instant placement.

“Form Four leavers applying for university placement during the current late degree application window are getting instant placement,” said Dr. Agnes Wahome.

In a notice to the public, KUCCPS says the exercise targets Kenyans who attained a minimum score C+ and above in KCSE, meet subject requirements for desired programme, and have not benefited from KUCCPS placement previously.

Applicants who were previously placed in degree programmes are not eligible, however those who were placed in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and Kenya School of Law (KSL) can apply for degree through this window.

The online application system is now open, https://students.kuccps.ac.ke/ with KUCCPS encouraging eligible candidates to submit their applications as soon as possible to secure instant placement into available degree programmes.