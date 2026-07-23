KUPPET says new teachers’ salary review fails to address pay inequality

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has renewed its call for teachers’ salaries to be matched with those of other public servants, saying the latest salary review by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has failed to address the long-standing pay gap.

The union also expressed disappointment with the salary review for the 2026/2027 financial year, saying it does not meet what was agreed under Phase II of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). It said the pay increase has been reduced by statutory deductions and the high cost of living, leaving teachers with little benefit.

Speaking at the union’s Nairobi headquarters, KUPPET Secretary-General Akello Misori said teachers in similar job groups continue to earn far less than other public servants, with some receiving up to 60 per cent less.

“In higher job groups alone, civil servants earn even double the pay offered by the Teachers Service Commission,” Misori said.

KUPPET National Chairperson Omboko Milemba also urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to implement President William Ruto’s directive on reviewing the teachers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement in one or two phases. He said teachers’ salaries should be harmonised with those of other public servants.

“We come back to demand for harmonisation of salaries in this sector, because this is the public sector. Quickly revise our salaries, and indeed the TSC must be put on notice, because the President ordered the commission to revise the teachers’ CBA and pay it in one or two phases,” Milemba said.

The union further raised concerns over delays in paying teachers who supervised the 2025 national examinations. It said examiners have already received their payments, but centre managers, Teachers Training Colleges examiners and other personnel involved in the examination process are still waiting. KUPPET called on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to release the payments without further delay.

Misori also criticised the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), saying teachers have fewer opportunities for career growth because promotions stop at salary grade D5, while other public servants can rise to salary grade E4.

“This is in addition to the irregular cap of career progression within the TSC at salary grade D5, which is five grades below the seniormost public service grade of E4,” Misori added.

The union also raised concerns about the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying teachers are still paying for some medical services from their own pockets even though the scheme is expected to cover those costs.