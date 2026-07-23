Kiambu County internal revenue hits record Ksh 6.5B

The Kiambu County Government has recorded its highest-ever own source revenue collection, raising Ksh 6.5 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year, the highest amount since the advent of devolution in 2013.

Speaking during the announcement on Wednesday, Governor Kimani Wamatangi attributed the achievement to improved revenue collection systems and prudent financial management, noting that the milestone was achieved without increasing existing fees or levies.

County Executive Committee Member for Finance Nancy Kirumba said the record revenue was driven by the automation of county revenue collection systems, which has enhanced efficiency, transparency and accountability.

The county says the increased revenue has positioned Kiambu among the country’s top-performing counties in revenue mobilisation, enabling it to finance key development projects while reducing reliance on allocations from the National Treasury.

During the event, Mataara Sacco matatu operators were recognised for consistently paying parking fees, a contribution the county said has supported the growth in locally generated revenue.

Kiambu County Assembly Majority Leader Godfrey Mucheke and Deputy Speaker John Njiru commended the county executive for improving service delivery, saying residents are now more willing to pay for county services because they are seeing tangible results. They pledged the Assembly’s support in passing legislation aimed at accelerating development across the county.

According to the county government, the locally generated revenue has funded the construction of 512 modern ECDE centres, 32 Level 3 and Level 4 hospitals, 26 modern markets with thousands of stalls, the installation of 12,000 solar streetlights, and the distribution of farm inputs to more than 750,000 farmers.