Kuramo Capital Management announces investment platform closings

Kuramo Capital Management (“Kuramo”) today announced the closing of several mandates, totalling approximately $500 million equivalent, primarily from African Pension Funds and African Development Finance Institutions (DFIs). These mandates include the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) with the Bank of Industry, MEMA (the East African pensions vehicle), and Kuramo Africa Opportunity Fund IV Nigeria (KAOF IV), supported by Nigerian Pension Funds.

Kuramo’s Investment Platform consolidates commitments from African pension funds and expands Kuramo’s existing mandates. These include the management of the Wholesale Investment Impact Fund (WIIF) and Moremi Capital Management, Kuramo’s Gender-Lens Initiative platform.The Moremi Accelerator has identified 45 first-time women-led fund managers and has already helped to mobilise over $100 million in capital for women-led businesses.

The announcement of our Investment Platform, alongside the strategic transition of the majority of our legacy assets, marks the next phase of Kuramo’s evolution. This allows us to fully focus our human and financial resources on bringing “African capital to African opportunities.”

Since its founding in 2010, Kuramo has catalysed over $3.5 billion for African private equity firms and businesses, supported more than 20 fund managers, anchored over 15 funds, invested across more than 200 companies directly and indirectly, supported over 500,000 jobs, and contributed measurable impact to over 3 million lives.

Walé Adeosun, CFA, Founder & CEO, Kuramo Capital Management, commented on the Investment Platform: “Kuramo is appreciative of the support provided over the last 15 years by our Western endowments and foundation investors, as their support enabled the transformation of the African private equity landscape.Kuramo is very excited about its Investment Platform and the progress in mobilising African capital, as it helps drive faster economic growth towards the sustainable development of Africa.”

Shaka Kariuki, Co-CEO, Kuramo Capital Management, commented on the opportunity to assist local pension funds with their alternative investment portfolios in the future: “We believe that our experience, track record, and local networks will strengthen our efforts towards mutually beneficial outcomes with our local strategic partners and promote impactful investments in the region.”

Kuramo Capital Management LLC was founded in 2010, with offices in Lagos, Nairobi, and New York. It operates a multi-asset class investment platform championing catalytic commercial capital for fast-growing African businesses and positively impacting local communities.