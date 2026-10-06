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Kwale County acquires new equipment to boost road infrastructure

The new shovels are expected to boost the county’s existing fleet and facilitate the grading and rehabilitation of roads that have become impassable.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kwale County has acquired new road equipment to fast-track infrastructure development and rehabilitation across the county.

Governor Fatuma Achani and her deputy, Chirema Kombo, officially launched two new shovels at the County Headquarters, which are expected to boost the county’s existing fleet and facilitate the grading and rehabilitation of roads that have become impassable.

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So far, the county has six graders, one roller, two dozers, one back truck, two excavators, four lorries, and three shovels.

Speaking during the official launch at the County Headquarters, Governor Achani said the county government is making more efforts to acquire its own machinery to ensure that work is carried out effectively.

“Previously, we relied on the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), which is currently no longer coming. It is therefore necessary to ensure that we have our own machinery to enable us to grade our roads,” said Governor Achani.

Deputy Governor Chirema Kombo told residents that Achani’s administration remained committed to delivering quality road infrastructure, which is central to improving livelihoods.

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“If the opponents ask what Achani has done, show them the projects and the things that the government is doing so that they have no reason to oppose the government,” said the Deputy Governor.

Tsimba Golini MCA Mwaboza Mwachuo commended the county government for its efforts, adding that roads that have become impassable will become accessible again after rehabilitation, making transportation easier.

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