German electronic music collective Keinemusik has arrived in Kenya ahead of its highly anticipated concert scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The collective, comprising four DJs and producers: Adam Port, &ME, Rampa and Reznik, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday, November 20 and was welcomed by a cultural troupe that treated the visitors to a traditional Kenyan reception.

Commenting on their arrival, Hanna Cheptumo, CS, Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, said it was a show of culture connecting people.

“The arrival of Berlin band Keinemusik in Kenya is more than a musical moment; it is a celebration of the power of culture to connect the world,” she said. “The rhythm of our heritage, the warmth of our people and the unmistakable spirit of our culture. We celebrate the power of music and culture to unite people, promote cultural exchange and position Kenya as a vibrant destination for cultural tourism.”

Founded in 2009, the group has grown into an internationally recognised name in electronic music, combining DJ performances, music production and an independent record label.

The collective is particularly known for its distinctive blend of house music, deep house and Afro house, incorporating rhythmic percussion, melodic sounds and influences from different musical cultures.

The Nairobi concert will feature three of the collective’s members: Adam Port, &ME and Rampa, who are expected to bring their signature sound to the Kenyan audience. Reznik, the fourth founding member, is also part of the wider collective.

Their arrival comes as electronic dance music, particularly Afro house, gains a stronger foothold in Kenya.

The growth of local DJ platforms and collectives such as Gondwana, music events and international bookings has helped introduce more audiences to the genre, while Kenyan DJs and producers are increasingly connecting with the international electronic music scene. Sofiya Nzau’s success is one example of Kenya’s foray into Afro-house.

Keinemusic’s international popularity has grown through its releases and performances at major music festivals and venues around the world. Its 2017 album ‘You Are Safe’ and its 2021 release ‘Send Return’ helped establish its musical identity, while individual members have also built successful careers as producers and DJs.

This will be the collective’s first appearance in Nairobi.