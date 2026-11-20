A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping an 80-year-old woman in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

Blessing Njoroge was also sentenced to eight years for burglary after Senior Principal Magistrate Wangeci Ngumi, sitting at Kamwangi Law Courts, found him guilty of the offences committed on the night of April 28, 2026.

The court heard that Njoroge, who was a neighbour to the victim, broke into her wooden house, raped her and ate her food before escaping through the opening he had made.

He went into hiding after the incident, prompting a search by the victim’s family and police that lasted five months.

According to the prosecution, Njoroge moved through Nakuru, Naivasha and Subukia before he was eventually arrested in Kimende, Lari Sub-County, Kiambu County.

Five witnesses testified during the trial while forensic DNA analysis linked Njoroge to the crime, with samples collected from him matching those obtained from the victim.

He also left his clothing at the scene.

In sentencing him, the court described the attack as a heinous and beastly act committed against a vulnerable member of society.